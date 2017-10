REEL WORLD Vol.2 – #14 Eddy Mead (uk)

After a super dry year in the UK it was awesome to hit Italy and Switzerland for the Spring and have a sweet time at the Sickline with sick levels for that time of year in Austria!

Name: Eddy Mead

From: UK

Location: Wales, Scotland, Italy, Austria

Sponsors: Palm Equipment, Escape watersports, River Legacy

>>>More info on the Palm Equipment REEL WORLD Vol.2 and How to enter HERE