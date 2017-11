REEL WORLD Vol.2 – #14 Arthur Paulus (France)

Check Arthur Paulus 2017 Reel shot in Canada during the 2017 Stakeout hunting big waves, and competing at the 1st UNLEASHED big water event. Epic Times, tons of friends, just fun!!!

Location: Quebec, Canada

Sponsors: Kober, Nookie, Kayakomania

