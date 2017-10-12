facebook_pixel

REEL WORLD Vol.2 – #1 Max Mastalerz (Canada)

This is a collection highlighting my paddling season. It’s been a great time with great friends!
Location: Canada, USA, Mexico, Chutes de plaisance, Upper Balls Falls, 20 Mile Creek, Beamers Falls, Green River Narrows, North Branch Of The Muskoka, Tahquamenon Falls, Alseseca, Rouge River, Blanche River, Moon River, Mistassibi, Moore’s Creek, Hogs Back Falls, 16 Mile Creek, Valin, Lachine On The St Lawrence, Neilson.
Sponsor: N/A, however feel free to shout out IR, Werner, & Dagger
>>>More info on the Palm Equipment REEL WORLD Vol.2 and How to enter HERE

