REEL WORLD Vol.1 – #28 Rutman Bros (Brazil)

Kayakers from Rio de Janeiro, Bruno and Pedro Rutman explore some rivers and creeks from Brazilian southeast. « You can’t control a river. It’s an impossible goal.

The one who tries to dominate a river always lose. A river is much more powerful than me, than you, and than anyone. »

Spots: Mambucaba River, Paraitinga River, São Pedro Creek, Boa Vista Creek, Macaé River, Guandú River