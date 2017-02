REEL WORLD Vol.1 – #25 Marc Godbout (Canada)

Marc Godbout 2016 season recap. Silver medal at the 2016 ICF World Cups in San Juan Argentina for C1.

Creeking all shot within a few hours of Ottawa in Canada.

Spots: All creeking is shot within a few hours of Ottawa, Freestyle shot at NOC hole in America.

Sponsors: Shaggy Designs, Kiwi Dezignz