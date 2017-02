REEL WORLD Vol.1 – #23 Luke Pomeroy (Canada)

15 year old Luke Pomeroy’ s 2016 season edit, such a progressive and sick year altogether, pumped for 2017. Mostly play boating but some creeking too.

SPONSOR: None

Spots: Ontario Quebec, Ottawa River, Rideau river, ashuapmushuan river, Mistassibi river, and a few others