REEL WORLD Vol.1 – #22 Seth Ashworth (Uk/ Canada)

Follow Canada based British paddler Seth Ashworth through the year 2016. Another amazing year. It hasn’t all been plain sailing and it’s yet another year that not all of my friends made it to the take-out. But it’s important to charge harder for them. Thanks to everyone that made this year possible. See you on the river.

Spots: Canada, Ecuador, New Zealand, Stakeout, Ottawa summer, Manitoba expedition and back to Ecuador

Sponsors: Jackson Kayak, VE Paddles, Kokatat.



