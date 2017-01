REEL WORLD Vol.1 – #11 Ben Ghertner (USA)

2016 was one of the biggest years yet. Starting in the Pacific Northwest and ending in New Zealand, I ran big drops, technical rapids and got my freestyle fix in too. Tune in and check out a quick 3 minute reel of the good times!

Spots: Little White Salmon, White Salmon, White, Bridal Veil, Skook, Tauranga-taupo, Tongariro, Nevis, Kaituna, Colorado, Eagle Rivers/USA, Canada, New Zealand