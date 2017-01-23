Quebec’s Classic, Rouge River at Super High Flow

Classic Rouge River on his best time of the year. Hope to bring more paddlers to this amazing river!

10 minutes of intense pushy rapids from the Gorge Section (7 sisters) on the Rouge. Pretty much no rocks, one flood waterfall and tons of pleasure and wave in the face. Check this out ! You much watch if you are not a winter kayaker yet and miss the spring moment with impatience.

Enjoy the video.

By: Etienne Beland




