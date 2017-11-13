PTSD: TIME TO MAKE A CHANGE

Post traumatic stress disorder effects every veteran returning from combat. Russell Davies explains his story of how his outdoor lifestyle and journey though the military eventually lead to the creation of Professional Transformation Sports Development (PTSD,) a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans find their own personal escape though extreme outdoor sports.

« We need to change the stigma surrounding veterans returning from war. We need to turn tragedy into triumph. I have a solution. »

If you are a veteran who would like to register for one of our programs or someone looking to contribute donations please visit our website ptsdveteranathletes.com

By: Russell Davies