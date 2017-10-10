Palm REEL WORLD 2017 is ON!

The 2017 PALM REEL WORLD video contest takes place from October 15th 2017 through January 31st 2018

Rules: Films recapping an athlete’s season.

Entries will be equally judged upon views and quality.

Logos accepted: logos in the intro should not take longer than 10 sec.

REEL WORLD is a great way for you to thanks your existing sponsors, and/ or get noticed and find new ones!

>>> Please send via dropbox, Wetransfer or such your hightlights reel ‘s file.

1st place: $500.00, 2nd Gopro Camera, 3rd Gopro Camera

Special Prize: 1 PALM Equipment Full kit Sponsorship worth 1000.00 euros!!!!

Top ten get 1 year subscription to Kayak Session.

NB> Videos will be posted on our facebook accounts as well as youtube and vimeo accounts and potentially Instagram

Enter your Video here: