Out To Lunch: Cold as Ice on the Little White

Although some days aren’t meant for kayaking… Most are! All new GoPro Out To Lunch episode featuring yours truly and Isaac Levinson… For sure the coldest conditions I’ve paddled in and probably some of the sketchiest. Plenty of deadly little ice undercuts you did not want to mess with… Fortunately, we kept things #OutToLunch.

By Rush Sturges