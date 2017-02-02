Published on février 2nd, 2017 | by Kayak Session

Out the Gate – The Life of Freefalling

Sweet edit by Caleb Roberts filmed in New Zealand (mostly on Huka Falls):  Out the Gate – The Life of Freefalling

By: Caleb Roberts


