Off to the West (Entry#13 Short Film of the Year Awards 2017)

A two weeks road trip through the West. It was a little high this year, which made for some interesting days on the water.

Paddlers: Ian Tewksbury, George Bundy, Michael Stratton, Cooper Sallade, Christian Wood

Locations: Colorado, California, Idaho

By: Christian Wood From: Usa

