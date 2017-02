Nile River Festival 2017 – Official Video Recap

Watch the video recap of the 2017 Nile River Festival, held near Jinja in Uganda. An event organized by the folks at kayakthenile.com and sponsored by Special Breweries, Mohan’s Oysterbay Drinks, Red Bull, Brussels airlines. Media sponsor Kayak Session mag.

>>>Read the Full Report + Results of the 2017 Nile River festival