New @ PADDLEexpo 2017 – Vodak Sport, X-Vodak 2

This life jacket is unique, because it has got a different design for man and women, for better fit and comfort. While the back of the PFD remain the same, the front panel is different. The X-VODÁK 2 is second generation of white water extreme life jacket by Vodak.

www.vodak-sport.cz/





This serie of articles, called “NEW @ PADDLEexpo 2017” showcase the products that are competing for the « Coolest Product of the Show Awards »

PADDLEexpo is the world’s largest paddlesport-specific trade show (‘trade show’ meaning entrance is reserved for professionals) highlighting what the general public will find on shelves and in stores in 2018. It includes everything from kayaks and canoes to stand-up paddle boards and inflatables, with the apparel and accessories needed for it all. See the product and meet the manufacturer at PADDLEexpo 2017 in Nuremberg >www.paddleexpo.com