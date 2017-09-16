facebook_pixel

New @ PADDLEexpo 2017 – Vodak Sport, X-Vodak 2

This life jacket is unique, because it has got a different design for man and women, for better fit and comfort. While the back of the PFD remain the same, the front panel is different.  The X-VODÁK 2 is second generation of white water extreme life jacket by Vodak.

www.vodak-sport.cz/

Men’s model


