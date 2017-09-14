New @ PADDLEexpo 2017 – Predator, Shiznit

The Team Carbon Shiznit is a full carbon construction that is heat cured under pressure in an autoclave oven. This advanced construction creates a helmet shell of superior strength, weight and stiffness. This advance shell combined with the high impact EVA liner creates a helmet that far surpasses CE EN1385 testing standards while still keeping a sleek silhouette.

The Team carbon also comes with the new PD1 rear dial adjuster for easy one handed fit adjustment.

Features:

– medium length visor, for minim roll back against water.

– deep fit for added coverage and improved fit.

– distinctive two-toned colourways only available on the Team Carbon Shiznit.

– sealed-edge fit pads.

– locking side adjusters.

– quick release Nexus buckle with two rubber anti strap-slip rings.

This serie of articles, called “NEW @ PADDLEexpo 2017” showcase the products that are competing for the « Coolest Product of the Show Awards »

It is produced by KS Publishing (publishers of Kayak Session, Paddle World and Sup World magazine.

PADDLEexpo is the world’s largest paddlesport-specific trade show (‘trade show’ meaning entrance is reserved for professionals) highlighting what the general public will find on shelves and in stores in 2018. It includes everything from kayaks and canoes to stand-up paddle boards and inflatables, with the apparel and accessories needed for it all. See the product and meet the manufacturer at PADDLEexpo 2017 in Nuremberg >www.paddleexpo.com