New @ PADDLEexpo 2017 – PEAK UK, River Guide PFD

Apart from the pfd’s pure, simple function and that there are no loose ends of webbing hanging around to pose as potential snag hazards, the coolest feature of this product that sets it apart from the rest is our new adjustable length harness system.

It is so simple and based upon our proven shoulder strap adjustment. All you do is close the harness cam buckle with a 5cm end of webbing showing, then slide the adjustable buckle to take in the slack webbing. Done. The buckle does not slip under load and the new harness meets the ISO 12402-6 safety standard.

Technical Info:

ISO 12402 Approved.

Olympic cut with clean lined styling.

Tough ripstop 600d polyester / nylon shell.

Neoprene sides with snag free concealed side adjustment.

Figure hugging shoulder adjusters with padded covers.

50- 70N of Gaia environmentally friendly soft flotation foam.

Huge front zip pocket with phone, sling and camera compartments.

Knife and twin karabiner zip pockets with gear clips.

All pockets have metal zip sliders and sewn drainage holes.

Integrated shoulder, waist and adjustable length harness system.

Split D rings for cowstail attachment.

SIZES: SM. LXL. XXL

COLOURS: BLUE / LIME. RED / LIME

This serie of articles, called “NEW @ PADDLEexpo 2017” showcase the products that are competing for the « Coolest Product of the Show Awards »

It is produced by KS Publishing (publishers of Kayak Session, Paddle World and Sup World magazine.

PADDLEexpo is the world’s largest paddlesport-specific trade show (‘trade show’ meaning entrance is reserved for professionals) highlighting what the general public will find on shelves and in stores in 2018. It includes everything from kayaks and canoes to stand-up paddle boards and inflatables, with the apparel and accessories needed for it all. See the product and meet the manufacturer at PADDLEexpo 2017 in Nuremberg >www.paddleexpo.com