New @ PADDLEexpo 2017 – Level Six, Torngat & Ellesmere Splash Top

These products are updated versions of the Bonavista (Torngat) and Manitou (Ellesmere) paddling jackets that Level6 have offered in previous years. It is made with Level 6’s new ultralight material which is 40% lighter than regular 2.5 ply fabric but maintains the tear and shear strength. Another highlighted feature of these items is the double-cuff integration system which keeps the wrists watertight and comfortable without compromising the look and style of the jacket.

2018 Torngat Splash Top (Men)

The 2018 Torngat is made from Level Six’s new Ultralight Material that is 40% lighter than regular 2.5 ply breathable fabric but has the same tear strength and shear strength. This 3-season paddling jacket features body-mapped panels to minimize bulk, laser cut vent holes, and a stow-away/removable hood. Our brand new adjustable double-cuff integration system allows for a completely watertight wrist seal without compromising the look and style of the jacket.

2018 Ellesmere Splash Top (Women)

The 2018 Ellesmere is made from Level Six’s new ultralight material that is 40% lighter than regular 2.5 ply breathable fabric but has the same tear strength and shear strength. This 3-season paddling jacket features body-mapped panels to minimize bulk, laser cut vent holes, and a stow-away/removable hood. Our brand new adjustable double-cuff integration system allows for a completely watertight wrist seal without compromising the look and style of the jacket.

