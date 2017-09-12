New @ PADDLEexpo 2017 – Kokatat, Session

New for 2018!!! For 2018, Kokatat injects new life into the apparel market with the introduction of Hydrus 2.5 – a proprietary 2.5-layer waterproof breathable fabric with an ultra-soft hand and interior Dri-touch print that delivers rock-solid comfort and performance. Hydrus 2.5 is exceedingly lightweight and packable, making it perfect for use in Kokatat’s new Session Jacket and Pant. This technical semi-dry ensemble makes for a smartly priced, versatile addition to any whitewater paddler’s kit.

With a distinct whitewater focus, the Session Jacket and Pants are the latest all-stars in semi-dry protection (and lightweight performance). The Session Jacket features an adjustable neo cinch neck gasket, with latex wrist gaskets and punch-through neoprene wrist over cuffs that are designed to keep water out. The dual adjustable outer skirt incorporates “hook & loop” compatible neoprene, and the double tunnel integrates with a spray skirt for added protection. The pants provide unrestricted comfort and protection with an adjustable waist, punch-through neoprene ankle gaskets with adjustable over cuffs, and a welded thigh pocket.

MSRP: $199 (top), $159 (pants)

Colors: Jacket – Mantis, Ocean | Pant – Light Gray Sizes: S-XXL

More info go to: kokatat.com

