New @ PADDLEexpo 2017 – Hiko, Jackpot PFD

PFD designed for competitive racing in canoe slalom is certified by ICF federation under the standard ISO 12402-5.

Jackpot is an evolution step forward from Saluki. A portion of buoyant volume of both front and back panel is moved to external foam pillow; this pillow is inserted into a pocket in a spraydeck. The front panel is extremely thin and of low profile allowing to minimize the space between the body of a kayaker and a gate during tight clearance of gates. The foam of the back panel is also reduced and the design of the vest is adjusted to be more fitted. The external pillow is shaped to fit the space between the knees of a kayaker.

It is connected to the body of the vest through flexible neoprene belt. The pocket on top of the spraydeck and the spraydeck itself are designed to compress the pillow below the level of the deck when inserted. During deep lean-backs the pillow sits securely in the pocket and any motion of the kayaker is absorbed by the flexible belt; even when in full extension the belt keeps the vest in place and the external pillow remains bellow of the deck / inside the kayak. Jackpot is equipped with a system of high-tension straps, flexible neoprene shoulder straps with tight stop, 3 pairs of adjustment straps on the sides one of them flexible for more accurate adjustment.

« The overall World CUP winners in category K1 Men and K1 Women for 2017 are the proof and a top of the iceberg that many of high performance salom athletes choose Hiko Jackpot. »

Usage: High performance slalom paddlers

Advantages: Super thin and low front panel alows the racer to be closer to slalom pools. Slim backpannel does not prevent mobility of slalom movements. Free on body, free on mind.

Easy to wear, easy to use and easy to pack. There is only one PFD and slalom topdecks or just a deck as before. This means there is no additional weight neither volume of slalom gear baggage while travelling. It’s easy to put on and off.

More info go to: www.hikosport.com

