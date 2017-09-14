New @ PADDLEexpo 2017 – Hala Boards, Hala Peno

The 2017 Peño has been completely recreated to be the best park and play inflatable on the market. Whether it’s a long, fast wave or a steep, thrashy hole, the Peño will dominate like no other freestyle surfer.

The patent-pending DoubleStack™ construction divides the board into two sections giving this high volume board the rail benefits of a hardboard-like surfer. The wider 3” bottom chamber provides an edge to delve into the wave with precision while the stacked 3” top chamber gives you a sturdy platform to base from.

A 32-inch width creates stability as you paddle downriver to your next play feature, but stays quick and responsive in the wave. And a 6’11” length gives you a smooth ride that can take on larger waves while still fitting into those smaller pockets. Pair that with a full rocker and you’ll have a fast ride on this responsive, ding-free and travel-ready freestyle board.

Use: River Surfer / Park & Play Surfboard

Specs: 6’11” x 32” x DoubleStack™ 3”+ 3”

More info go to: Halagear.com

This serie of articles, called “NEW @ PADDLEexpo 2017” showcase the products that are competing for the « Coolest Product of the Show Awards »

It is produced by KS Publishing (publishers of Kayak Session, Paddle World and Sup World magazine.

PADDLEexpo is the world’s largest paddlesport-specific trade show (‘trade show’ meaning entrance is reserved for professionals) highlighting what the general public will find on shelves and in stores in 2018. It includes everything from kayaks and canoes to stand-up paddle boards and inflatables, with the apparel and accessories needed for it all. See the product and meet the manufacturer at PADDLEexpo 2017 in Nuremberg >www.paddleexpo.com