New @ PADDLEexpo 2017 – Exo, T-REX S
The T-Rex S is the latest addition to Exo’s T-Rex range; The T-Rex S meets the needs of paddlers with a weight range between 50 and 75 kg. Light, responsive and predictable in any situation, this model features the new Exo outfitting system.
More info go to: exokayak.com
This serie of articles, called “NEW @ PADDLEexpo 2017” showcase the products that are competing for the « Coolest Product of the Show Awards »
It is produced by KS Publishing (publishers of Kayak Session, Paddle World and Sup World magazine.
PADDLEexpo is the world’s largest paddlesport-specific trade show (‘trade show’ meaning entrance is reserved for professionals) highlighting what the general public will find on shelves and in stores in 2018. It includes everything from kayaks and canoes to stand-up paddle boards and inflatables, with the apparel and accessories needed for it all. See the product and meet the manufacturer at PADDLEexpo 2017 in Nuremberg >www.paddleexpo.com