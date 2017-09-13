New @ PADDLEexpo 2017 – Exo, T-REX S

The T-Rex S is the latest addition to Exo’s T-Rex range; The T-Rex S meets the needs of paddlers with a weight range between 50 and 75 kg. Light, responsive and predictable in any situation, this model features the new Exo outfitting system.

More info go to: exokayak.com