New @ PADDLEexpo 2017 – DragoRossi, DR9

The DragoRossi DR9 is the new creek boat from the Italian manufacturer DragoRossi.

Super performing both in steep creek and high water rivers, the DR9 combines an excellent speed with an incredible easiness of use.

Designed by DragoRossi Team athletes, the DR9 features also a new system of knee braces and adjustment of the backrest (not visible on those pictures…).

Lenght 269 cm – Width 69 cm – Volume 348 liters

More info go to DragoRossi.com

This serie of articles, called “NEW @ PADDLEexpo 2017” showcase the products that are competing for the « Coolest Product of the Show Awards »

It is produced by KS Publishing (publishers of Kayak Session, Paddle World and Sup World magazine.

PADDLEexpo is the world’s largest paddlesport-specific trade show (‘trade show’ meaning entrance is reserved for professionals) highlighting what the general public will find on shelves and in stores in 2018. It includes everything from kayaks and canoes to stand-up paddle boards and inflatables, with the apparel and accessories needed for it all. See the product and meet the manufacturer at PADDLEexpo 2017 in Nuremberg >www.paddleexpo.com