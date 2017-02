Nepal – Waterborne Himalayan Odyssey

Join as we embarque on a water-borne Himalayan Odyssey. Journey on bus rooftops, play with locals, visit snake charmers, swim with Buffalo, and go kayaking on the great rivers of the Himalayas.

Kayakers: Jamie Greenhalgh, Luke Partridge , David Doyle, Michael Kandel, Surjan Tamang, Hairi Ale, George Younger, Stefan Feiss

By: Jamie Greenhalgh