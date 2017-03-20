Published on mars 20th, 2017 | by Kayak Session

Nadiza River, Slovenia

Not far from the Soca valley, flows the Nadiza river. Follow Bojan Risjan paddling the Nadiza with friends after heavy rains. The Nadiža  runs south and forms the border river between Slovenia and Italy. The Nadiža flows through a deep valley between Mija and Matajur and then flows into the Friuli Region of Italy. The upper part of the river has alpine river features, which changes into subalpine in Logje. Nadiža flows into the Ter (Torre) after 60km.

Paddlers: Jan Praprotnik, Matic Trčelj, Jakob Koren, Andraž Krpič

Behind the Lense: Bojan Rusjan,

Edit:  Bojan Rusjan

