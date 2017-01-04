Published on janvier 4th, 2017 | by Kayak Session My live, My water – Michal Havelka 2016 Highlight Reel Follow Czech paddler Michal Havelka throughout the year 2016 across European rivers. Tags: 2016, cz, Czech rep., drops, Havelka Bro's, highlight reel, lifestyle, Michal Havelka, My live, My water, norway, trip, waterfalls Related Posts 2016 Short Film Awards – Winners Announced! → TOP 10 Finalists Revealed – 2016 Short Film of the Year → It’s All About the Handshakes – Fosspadlarlauget’s 2016 highlight reel → Esencia de Rio – Santiago Lo Greco Perspective on Whitewater →