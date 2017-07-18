Montréal Eau Vive IV – August 12-13, 2017 (Quebec Extreme Whitewater Series 2017 stage 4)

Do not miss the Montréal Eau Vive IV on August 12-13, 2017 !

The most supercharged, high-octane weekend in all of whitewater; Montréal Eau Vive IV takes place August 12-13, 2017. Jet skis and a Saute-Moutons Jet boat escort competitors around the massive St-Lawrence River, taking advantage of some of the most inaccessible waves and sections on the historic Lachine rapids near downtown Montreal, Quebec.

In a two-part freestyle competition on Mavericks & Big Joe, Saturday will bring out the best of big water freestylers. The boatercross on Day 2 is down the infamous Ste-Catherines section. Starting with a seal launch off of a 1400 horsepower Jet Boat, racers then chase it down through the massive crashing waves to where the jet boat eventually marks the finish line.

This grassroots event has grown each year and 2017 will surely bring out lots of folks from the Montreal community and from abroad, especially with the expansion of Montréal SUP Fest alongside Montréal Eau Vive at the Kayak Sans Frontières waterfront location. Simply put, it’s one of the most unique events in all of whitewater and one you won’t want to miss. As part of the Quebec Extreme Whitewater Series, both local and international competitors will seek to be crowned as Montreal’s big water champions.

Can the Brits defend their title from last year with 1st place finishes by Bren Orton & Claire O’Hara, or perhaps the Frenchies can reclaim the glory as was the case in 2015 when Mathieu Dumoulin and Merlène Devillez claimed top honors. Canadians, and even moreover Quebecers, will have to perform well if they wish to defend their home surf & turf.

