Montréal Eau Vive 2017

This year was a record high flow of greater than 10,000 Cms (>350k cfs) making this the largest rapid in the world by volume on which a whitewater kayak competition is held. As always, athletes showed up and put on a great show! We are very fortunate to have had such a talented group of kayakers attend our event this year and we’re stoked to share the passion for the Lachine Rapids with you all.

Congratulations to Brooke Hess, Nick Troutman, and Tom Dolle for taking 1st place this year in the women, men & junior categories, respectively!

We also want to thank all the intermediate paddlers and folks who participated in our beginner courses and inner-tubing on the Ste-Lawrence River in order to introduce people to whitewater here in downtown Montreal!

We are proud of our home city and the unique opportunity we have to enjoy these amazing rapids in our own backyard.

Until next year folks… Ian Vogel and the organizing comittee