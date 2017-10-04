Montenegro, Albania, Turkey Kayak Expedition 2017

In the spring of 2017, a group of four friends and an old Toyota Land Cruiser a.k.a. « mother ship » headed down the Balkans towards Turkey in hope to paddle some rivers. On their semi-exploratory mission their hopes and expectations were more then successful. From little tiny steep creeks to bigger volume whitewater they found it all. Not to mention the incredible hospitality and generosity of the local people. Check their story of a 10.000km long journey on which they paddled more then ten different rivers and crossed nine different countries.

By: Luka Reberšak, Jan Bregar, Filip Tomažič, Blaž Stan