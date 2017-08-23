Mimizan Paddle Games, Aug 26/27th

Coming up aug 26 and 27th in the ocean resort of Mimizan, between Bordeaux and Biarritz, on the French Atlantic coast will be be held the 3rd Paddle Games, organized by former world Wave Ski champion Julien Billard and his team.

A festival gathering most of the Paddlesports that be done on the ocean: Waveski, Stand Up Paddle, Surf Kayaking , Freestyle Kayaking, Outrigger.

Over 150 competitors are already registered coming from all corners of Europe.

Competitions will take place on the Plage Centrale of Mimizan et the near by Aureilhan lake.

Loads of top athletes from all disciplines will be there, including world champions Titouan Puyo (Sup), Clement Guilbert (waveski). Top european freestyle paddlers will be competing too.

But the Mimizan Paddle Games is also a place to discover all those sports with several of clinics and beginners class organizers throughout the weekend.

Last but not least a huge beach clean up will be organized in partnership with Surfrider foundation.

Saturday night will be party time with movies shown on large screen facing the ocean, sweet tunes a cold beers…

More info go to: www.mimizanpaddlegames.wixsite.com/mpg2017

Watch last year’s Video recap

