Published on septembre 19th, 2017

Middle Fork of the Kings – (Entry#23 Short Film of the Year Awards 2017)

Known as one of the most spectacular high Sierra rivers, the Middle Fork of the Kings is nestled away in the Southern Sierras in Kings Canyon Nation Park. Join Bernie Engleman, Taylor Cofer, and Dylan McKinney as they enjoy the whitewater, scenery, and good times one of the best high Sierra runs California has to offer!
By: Dylan McKinney From: Usa

