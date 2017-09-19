Middle Fork of the Kings – (Entry#23 Short Film of the Year Awards 2017)

Known as one of the most spectacular high Sierra rivers, the Middle Fork of the Kings is nestled away in the Southern Sierras in Kings Canyon Nation Park. Join Bernie Engleman, Taylor Cofer, and Dylan McKinney as they enjoy the whitewater, scenery, and good times one of the best high Sierra runs California has to offer!

By: Dylan McKinney From: Usa

>>>Watch more 2017 Short Film Awards Entries