Mexico: Hanging with the Young Bucks.

I never really got around to making an edit for Mexico that I liked. So, here is one that I liked.

It all started while Garrett Madlock was in Nepal with World Class Academy. He called me asking if we could go to Mexico because some of his classmates were going down. I was a little nervous, but living life on the edge as usual, I bought tickets and accommodations for Garrett for his birthday and off we went.

Got to Aventurec in Tlapacoya and it was AMAZING!! The cabanas were very nice. The people were awesome and they had all the logistics already worked out, without us even having any kind of plan of where we were going.

The water was lower than we would have preferred, but we still managed to get some goodies and even some stouts! Check out this video of the Alsaseca, Jalacingo, and Big Banana.

Footage is mostly me, but I threw in some epic shots of Garrett and Ethan with some stout lines!

By: Nathan Madlock