Megan Kelly YIR 2016– (Entry#3 Short Film of the Year Awards 2017)

This is my 2016 year in review. The video covers Hell’s Canyon of the Snake River, Snoqualmie River, Skykomish River, and Wenatchee River. I live up in the PNW aka a kayaker’s dream! This is the perfect place to perfect and hone your whitewater kayaking skills and I love it here! I won the 2017 SeaGnar amateur film fest with this video. Enjoy!

by: Megan Kelly From: Usa