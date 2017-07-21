facebook_pixel

Making of a Legacy – Eric Jackson

This clip was created by Steve Fisher to showcase Dickies clothing in action through my story of Work, Kayaking, and Fishing. Thanks to brands like Ranger Boats, Evinrude, Kokatat, Raymarine, Power-Pole, Cashion Rods, Ardent Reels, Tuff-Line, Nissan, Jackson Kayak, Orion Coolers, Ram Mounts, Strike King Lure Company, Eagle Claw, and Tennessee, lots of people saw this video on Facebook. I decided to load it on Youtube so it won’t disappear any time soon.

Eric Jackson

Edit: Steve Fisher / dreamline.ninja/

