The 2017 FREEFALL PADDLES FACES is an online event organized by Kayak Session Publishing, presented by FREEFALL PADDLES, with the support of GoPro.

The concept is simple: You send us photos of your face, while paddling, shot for instance with an onboard GoPro-type camera. It can be on whitewater or flatwater, kayak fishing, stand up paddling, sea kayaking or whatever form of paddling you choose.

It can be a funny face, a happy face, a scared face, a face shot with a stunning background… The only limit is your imagination.

You can enter as many as photos as you like. We will not only post it on this page, but also across our social media network (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest etc). When you refer to your entry always use #PADDLEFACES

Requirements:

The file name should contain your name and the location (ie, NickTroutman_Ottawariver_Canada) The photo must be at least 600 Pix WIDE. You fill up the form below and we will publish. Winners will be announced at the end of 2017.