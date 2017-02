Kurssuaq, the Exploration of the « Big River »

Four kayakers bump into one of the largest and longest rivers in Greenland, to do a first long-dreamed first descent. A short movie about the persecution of a dream, the exploration of a virgin area in the ice continent.

paddlers: Aitor Goikoetxea, Fermin Perez, Edu Sola, Mikel Sarasola

by: Mikel Sarasola/Frikrik Media