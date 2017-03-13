Kayaking the Sand Dunes of Namibia

Check Eric Walter’s is a highly experienced kayaker used to dropping some of the biggest waterfalls in the world, always on the hunt for big rivers full of rapids…. water, water, always water. So when we were searching for the most surprising place to send him, the towering sand dunes of Namibia seemed like a fit. Armed with just his paddle and his boat and a few paragliding buddies, Walter hit the dunes at full speed for an all-time (and pretty rare) kayak session in the middle of the desert.

By: Red Bull Media House



