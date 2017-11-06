Kayak Session #64 – WINTER 2017

OUT DECEMBER 1st

IN SEARCH OF TWIN GALAXIES: THE LONGEST PORTAGE EVER

What happens when arctic explorer Sarah McNair-Landry partners with kayaking legends Ben Stookesberry and Erik Boomer for a 46-day expedition across the Greenland Icecap? Nothing short of epic. -40°C temperatures, crevasses, kite-skiing, ice canyons, and some of the burliest whitewater you’ve ever seen.

INTERVIEW: ERIK BOOMER

Though Erik Boomer might have one of the most impressive resumes out there- he would never tell you. The 32-year old has knocked off the Alaskan Triple Crown, can claim over 30 first descents around the world, circumnavigated Baffin and Ellesmere Islands, and kite-skied across the Greenland Icecap. His accomplishments are just the beginning; like the icebergs of the cold climates he is drawn to, far more lurks beneath this modern-day adventurer’s surface.

A TASTE OF IRAN: THE SEZAR RIVER

Enticed by Iran’s welcoming reputation, David Sodomka and Martin Bouzek trade backpacks for kayaks to explore Iran’s whitewater potential. The Sezar River in Iran’s Zagros Mountains gave them their first taste of what Iran has to offer.

THE SCIMITAR: BEYOND THE ABYSS

Deep in Canada’s Nahanni National Park, the Ram River enters a narrow chasm that has intrigued and enticed paddlers for decades. This August Ben Marr, Chris Korbulic, Gerd and Aniol Serrasolses committed to more than they bargained for and became the first to explore the Scimitar Canyon.

ENTER THE REALM – SQUIRTBOATING DURING THE SOLAR ECLIPSE

Gabe Dewitt joins whitewater icon Jim Snyder below the surface to experience the 2017 solar eclipse from an unusual vantage point.