Kayak Session #61 – SPRING 2017

OUT MARCH 15th

EXPEDITION: INDUS, PAKISTAN

The holy land for waterfalls. Kayaking in Iceland is like a right of passage for those looking to test their freefalling abilities. A group of friends with a range of paddling abilities take on the mystical island and enjoy the challenges and thrills of pushing personal limits in a land of giants.

INTERVIEW: SAM WARD

The man behind Kayak the Nile and the Nile River Festival. Sam Ward opens up about freestyle, life, what drew him to Uganda, and what is keeping him there despite the looming threat of the Isimba Dam.

MISSION: MANIFLOWBA, CANADA

Lured by an iPhone photo, a team of the world’s best big wave surfers head north to Manitoba in search of the perfect river wave. What they found made them fall in love with kayaking all over again.

DESTINATION: CAPE TOWN, S.AFRICA

Andrew Kellett introduces some hidden gems of South Africa’s Western Cape. His hit-list includes rivers from committed class 5 to scenic grade 2, opening the gates to a new paddling paradise.

PORTFOLIO: PADDLING IN WINTER



