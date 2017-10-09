Kanawha Falls Festival 2017, West Virginia

The first annual Kanawha Festival was held on September 14, 2017 and was a great success. Kanawha Falls is the first and only rapid on the wide, flat, meandering Kanawha River. Located below Gauley Bridge in West Virginia, the falls make the perfect place to experience park-n-huck fun, with several drops and rapids varying from deep direct waterfalls for freestyle to challenging rapids. The Fayetteville locals have taken advantage of this staple class 4/5 once it became legal to run a few years ago.

By: Boof and Destroy Productions