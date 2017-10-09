facebook_pixel

Published on octobre 9th, 2017 | by Kayak Session

http://kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video.pnghttp://kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video-awards.png

Kanawha Falls Festival 2017, West Virginia

The first annual Kanawha Festival was held on September 14, 2017 and was a great success. Kanawha Falls is the first and only rapid on the wide, flat, meandering Kanawha River. Located below Gauley Bridge in West Virginia, the falls make the perfect place to experience park-n-huck fun, with several drops and rapids varying from deep direct waterfalls for freestyle to challenging rapids. The Fayetteville locals have taken advantage of this staple class 4/5 once it became legal to run a few years ago.

By:  Boof and Destroy Productions

Watch the Latest kayak TV Videos
Watch the Latest Kayaking News
Buy Kayak Session
Subscribe to Kayak Session magazine

Tags: , , , , , ,



Related Posts



Back to Top ↑




  • >>>VIDEO OF THE WEEK

  • Kayak Session Issue 63 – FALL 2017

    Current Issue