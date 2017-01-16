Joaquim Fontané Masó, Catalonia (REEL WORLD 2016 – #1)

From the winning rides of the Freestyle European Championship, sick waves tricks on the fading paradise of Uganda or leading the progression of hole freestyle with the ultimate combos to paddling some of the Norway’s all-time classics, this edit sums up an incredible season of kayaking by the TBR crew paddler Quim Fontané.

Spots: Uganda, Norway, France, Germany, Catalonia

Sponsors: Guigui Prod, Kokatat, Werner Paddles, Snap Dragon, Sport HG, Predator, Rocroi Distribution, Urkan Kayak



