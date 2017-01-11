Published on janvier 11th, 2017 | by Kayak Session Jake Bouchelle (Usa) – 2016 Highlight Reel In the books! Gorge life is good life. To another great year and many more to come. Progression and frozen pizza. Church. By: Jacob Bouchelle Tags: hood river, jacob bouchelle, lochsa, LWS, pipiline, PNW, reel, white salmon Related Posts The One Passion – Jung Bros 2016 Highlight Reel → Kalob Grady (Can) – 2016 Highlights Reel → Away from Home Ep4 – the Last 27 Days in Chile → Bren Orton (Uk) – 2016 Highlights Reel →