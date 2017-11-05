Inside the Machu Picchu Kayak Fest #1: Boater X

CATALONIAN YOUNG GUN ARAN BALAGUERO AND BRITISH KAYAKER GEORGINA PRESTON TAKE THE WIN AT THE MACHU PICCHU KAYAK FEST BOATER X RACE

The second edition of the Machu Picchu Kayak fest has officially started with over 50 participants representing 10 different countries.

The first available results belong to the Professional Boater X race that took place right in front of the Cocalmayo Hot springs in Santa Teresa – Cusco.

After several exhausting heats the men’s category reached the semi finals with local national champ Alonso Campana (AKA Rambito) fighting for the third place with Jaime Sandoval from Chile. The final run was a strong battle between Catalonians resulting in Aran Balaguero taking the win over Aleix Salvat.

“I’m really stoked to be back in competitions sharing heats with good friends. It was an intense but fun race. I’m in love with Peruvian white water” said 19 years old Aran Balaguero after becoming the overall Boater X race champion.

In the ladies field, Palm team member, Georgina Preston took the first place followed by Stefanie Mcardle from Canada and Irina Medunyak from Ukraine. Female champ Georgie said “I love being part of such a great event and winning boater x was big surprise against some hot strong girls”.

Stay tuned on kayaksession.com for more news on The Machu Picchu Kayak Fest!

PRO BOATER X MEN:

1. Aran Balaguero

2. Aleix Salvat

3. Alonso Campana

PRO BOATER X WOMEN:

1. Georgina Preston

2. Stefanie Mcardle

3. Irina Medunyak