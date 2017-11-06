facebook_pixel

Published on novembre 6th, 2017

INSIDE the 2017 Green Race #8- Faces of the Green Race by Marc Hunt

Faces of the Green… Local Paddler Marc Hunt is sharing here a really cool portfolio of some of the best moments and people that made the 2017 Green Race, what it was: an incredible event.  Here is a message Mark wanted to send out.

« These are the photos I shot yesterday for The Green Race in support of American Whitewater and the Green Riverkeeper program at MountainTrue. Those two organizations do great work protecting and defending our nation’s rivers. A group of the event’s top athletes, listed below, passed the hat yesterday and gathered $4,000 to match new memberships and contributions. Please join in by going online today with your own membership or contribution. And in the « notes » section on the contribution page, please mention the Green Race. » (Marc Hunt)

Visit and Donate to American Whitewater        Visit and Donate to Mountain True

Huge thanks to: Tommy & Polly Hilleke, Clay Wright, John & Chelsea Grace, Adriene Levknecht & Snowy Robertson, Colin Hunt & Amy Marion, Derek Turno, Woody Callaway & Kim Eargle, Teresa & Tom Blue, Jack & Florence Krupnick, Shane Benedict, Pat Keller, Anna Levesque & Andrew Holcombe, Dane Jackson, Matt Anger and Kari Breanne, Cat Potts & Marc Hunt, John & Kara Weld, Ashley & Chris Gragtmans, Jason & Diana Hale, Eric Deguil, Carrie & Jerry keller, Dylan McKinney.

In Memory of Taylor Hunt.

Marc Hunt and his son Colin who ended in 4th place.

 

 

