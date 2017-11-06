INSIDE the 2017 Green Race #7 – The Sights and Sounds of Training

Like every year whitewater legend Shane Benedict is covering the Annual Green Race for us at Kayak Session mag. In this episode Shane is showing us some good lines, some carnage, and is chatting up the paddlers at Gorilla the days leading up to the race.

« The week leading up to the Green Race is one of my favorite times of year. I love hanging out with all the paddlers down in the gorge as the leaves change color, the days are still warm but the water grows colder, and the energy leading to the upcoming race is infectious and we all can feel it. Some are there to compete for the first time, some to paddle the river for the first time, and some have been many times but everyone feels the buzz of the greatest time of the year ».

