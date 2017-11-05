INSIDE the 2017 Green Race #6 – Full Results
After days of fluctuating water levels, the race finally took place at 10’5 on the gauge which seemed to please racers and organizers alike.
A few noticeable facts before we publish our full report…
– 174 racers.
– Two people broke the men’s race record! Deguil was 4:05 and Pat was 4:06 New Green Race Record.
– Adrienne Levknecht won another green title and placed top 15 in the short men class and top30 in the men long boat class.
– Junior class winner Jackson Singleton won in both Long and short Boats class. He would have placed 2nd in the short men class!
– There were two tandem boats. One of the first ever father and son to race the green together. They raced solo and then walked back up to race tandem. The other tandem boat was two hand paddlers!
– Eric Deguil won both Long and Short men class
– a large crowd once again walked the trail (nearly an hour walk…) to come and cheer and make the Green Race a very special event!
– A huge congrats to all boaters and organizers! LEGENDS ALL!
|Long K1 Men
|Place
|Bib
|Name
|Category
|Race Time
|1
|1
|Eric Deguil
|Long K1
|04:05.5
|2
|2
|Pat Keller
|Long K1
|04:06.2
|3
|5
|Dane Jackson
|Long K1
|04:15.7
|4
|11
|Colin Hunt
|Long K1
|04:17.2
|5
|23
|Ian Wingert
|Long K1
|04:21.7
|6
|28
|Peter Kabzan
|Long K1
|04:23.4
|7
|3
|Brad Mcmillan
|Long K1
|04:24.7
|8
|25
|Bernie Engelman
|Long K1
|04:24.8
|9
|12
|Michael Ferraro
|Long K1
|04:25.2
|10
|14
|John Grace
|Long K1
|04:26.4
|11
|20
|Tommy Hilleke
|Long K1
|04:26.9
|12
|29
|Dylan McKinney
|Long K1
|04:27.2
|13
|36
|Wyatt Hyndman
|Long K1
|04:29.2
|14
|27
|Chris Gragtmans
|Long K1
|04:29.5
|15
|6
|Geoff Calhoun
|Long K1
|04:29.6
|16
|4
|Alec Voorhees
|Long K1
|04:30.9
|17
|35
|Toby MacDermott
|Long K1
|04:31.2
|18
|8
|Billy Jones
|Long K1
|04:31.6
|19
|7
|Matt Anger
|Long K1
|04:31.6
|20
|17
|Hunter Cooper
|Long K1
|04:32.8
|21
|24
|Ryan McAvoy
|Long K1
|04:33.6
|22
|43
|Jackson Singleton
|Long K1
|04:34.4
|23
|44
|Wade Harrison
|Long K1
|04:32.6
|24
|32
|Eric Chance
|Long K1
|04:35.0
|25
|9
|Holt Mcwhirt
|Long K1
|04:35.1
|26
|71
|Carson Lindsay
|Long K1
|04:36.3
|27
|60
|Dakota Rogers
|Long K1
|04:36.7
|28
|69
|Louis-Philippe LÌ©Gar©
|Long K1
|04:37.3
|29
|22
|Daniel Stewart
|Long K1
|04:37.5
|30
|38
|Aaron Mann
|Long K1
|04:39.7
|31
|70
|Lee Heider
|Long K1
|04:40.4
|32
|31
|Saunders Southecorvo
|Long K1
|04:40.5
|33
|52
|Isaac Hull
|Long K1
|04:40.6
|34
|21
|Mark Taylor
|Long K1
|04:43.0
|35
|48
|Grady Flynn
|Long K1
|04:43.1
|36
|59
|Nick Czapla
|Long K1
|04:43.8
|37
|10
|Hunt Jennings
|Long K1
|04:44.8
|38
|26
|Zach Fraysier
|Long K1
|04:45.3
|39
|42
|Taylor Cofer
|Long K1
|04:45.3
|40
|16
|Cooper Salade
|Long K1
|04:47.0
|41
|30
|Joshua Heritage
|Long K1
|04:47.4
|42
|34
|Andrew Morrissey
|Long K1
|04:48.8
|43
|40
|Drew Austell
|Long K1
|04:48.2
|44
|104
|Jeremy Nash
|Long K1
|04:49.2
|45
|50
|Ty Caldwell
|Long K1
|04:49.3
|46
|49
|Tyler Mayo
|Long K1
|04:50.4
|47
|47
|Evan Moore
|Long K1
|04:50.5
|48
|75
|Cody Adams
|Long K1
|04:54.3
|49
|53
|Nick Ianniello
|Long K1
|04:54.6
|50
|39
|Clay Lucas
|Long K1
|04:55.0
|51
|46
|Jason Hale
|Long K1
|04:55.7
|52
|108
|Drew Sherkness
|Long K1
|04:56.3
|53
|37
|Alex Matthews
|Long K1
|04:58.1
|54
|54
|Ben Drew
|Long K1
|04:58.1
|55
|58
|Joey Johnson
|Long K1
|04:58.2
|56
|101
|Nathan Polley
|Long K1
|04:59.8
|57
|63
|SCOTT MAGLEY
|Long K1
|05:00.5
|58
|33
|Snowy Robertson
|Long K1
|05:01.2
|59
|97
|Andrew Hiltbrand
|Long K1
|05:03.2
|60
|99
|Philip Ellis
|Long K1
|05:03.7
|61
|87
|Adam Freeman
|Long K1
|05:04.1
|62
|105
|Marcelo Galizio
|Long K1
|05:04.3
|63
|111
|Brandon Wright
|Long K1
|05:05.1
|64
|79
|Patrick Smith
|Long K1
|05:07.8
|65
|86
|Rashid Clifton
|Long K1
|05:08.7
|66
|67
|Josh Arntzen
|Long K1
|05:10.8
|67
|57
|Cole Henderson
|Long K1
|05:13.1
|68
|77
|Steven Naylor
|Long K1
|05:14.6
|69
|55
|John Keller
|Long K1
|05:16.2
|70
|88
|Josh Ford
|Long K1
|05:17.3
|71
|45
|Chris Young
|Long K1
|05:18.0
|72
|98
|Corey Volt
|Long K1
|05:18.6
|73
|94
|Burton Greer
|Long K1
|05:19.2
|74
|81
|Brandon Koch
|Long K1
|05:20.2
|75
|89
|Carlos Aranda
|Long K1
|05:20.8
|76
|51
|Ben Lucas
|Long K1
|05:24.1
|77
|66
|Logan Foster
|Long K1
|05:27.5
|78
|72
|Curt Lamberth
|Long K1
|05:28.6
|79
|107
|Robert Fleishel
|Long K1
|05:30.0
|80
|96
|Lance Beaber
|Long K1
|05:34.0
|81
|80
|Andrew Gamble
|Long K1
|05:34.5
|82
|103
|Adam Edwards
|Long K1
|05:35.9
|83
|78
|Emily Shanblatt
|Long K1
|05:39.8
|84
|68
|Matt Huddleston
|Long K1
|05:50.5
|85
|90
|Steven Augustine
|Long K1
|05:52.6
|86
|93
|Chad Christopher
|Long K1
|06:07.1
|87
|109
|Ryan Osborne
|Long K1
|06:11.9
|88
|83
|Clint Schiavone
|Long K1
|06:33.7
|89
|95
|Xi Zhe « Caesar » Ong
|Long K1
|10:03.0
|90
|62
|Thomas franco
|Long K1
|10:25.0
|91
|82
|Richard Perkins
|Long K1
|12:10.2
|92
|218
|Tad Dennis
|Long K1
|04:31.9
|93
|73
|Bobby Miller
|Long K1
|14:19.1
|94
|74
|Yowzah Wowzah
|Long K1
|17:25.8
|95
|61
|Shane Groves
|Long K1
|21:30.6
|96
|65
|Jordan Golnik
|Long K1
|23:47.9
|97
|84
|Jake Cooper
|Long K1
|24:19.2
|98
|41
|Mark Sanders
|Long K1
|25:41.6
|99
|106
|Cory Clark
|Long K1
|35:22.4
|100
|200
|Blank Racer
|Long K1
|37:05.1
|–
|56
|John Quigley
|Long K1
|DNF
|–
|110
|Brett Mayer
|Long K1
|DNF
|Long K1 Women
|Place
|Bib
|Name
|Category
|Race Time
|1
|15
|Adriene Levknecht
|Long K1W
|04:39.8
|2
|85
|Katie Dean
|Long K1
|05:17.9
|3
|102
|Mackenzie Hatcher
|Long K1W
|05:37.7
|4
|91
|Genevi¬Ve Royer
|Long K1W
|05:43.1
|5
|92
|Erin Savage
|Long K1W
|10:57.4
|Short K1 Men
|Place
|Bib
|Name
|Category
|Race Time
|1
|201
|Eric Deguil
|Short K1
|04:30.6
|2
|203
|Brad Mcmillan
|Short K1
|04:40.1
|3
|4
|Alec Voorhees
|04:46.0
|4
|209
|Holt Mcwhirt
|Short K1
|04:48.1
|5
|205
|Dane Jackson
|Short K1
|04:51.4
|6
|217
|Hunter Cooper
|Short K1
|04:51.9
|7
|114
|Clay Wright
|Short K1
|04:53.0
|8
|139
|Dan Warner
|Short K1
|04:54.6
|9
|273
|Bobby Miller
|Short K1
|04:56.7
|10
|227
|Chris Gragtmans
|Short K1
|04:57.1
|11
|112
|Joseph Gudger
|Short K1
|05:02.0
|12
|47
|Evan Moore
|05:04.7
|13
|134
|Ben McKenzie
|Short K1
|05:05.0
|14
|215
|Adriene Levknecht
|Short K1
|05:05.7
|15
|71
|Carson Lindsay
|05:05.9
|16
|115
|Derek Delbuono
|Short K1
|05:20.2
|17
|113
|Jim Janney
|Short K1
|05:22.4
|18
|119
|Harris Montgomery
|Short K1
|05:23.1
|19
|130
|Ethan Bodin
|Short K1
|05:25.6
|20
|129
|Noah Bodin
|Short K1
|05:30.3
|21
|64
|HOWARD MAGLEY
|Short K1
|05:33.5
|22
|127
|Conor Bondurant
|Short K1
|05:34.2
|23
|118
|Knox Hammack
|Short K1
|05:36.6
|24
|124
|Wesley Gainey
|Short K1
|05:39.8
|25
|135
|Levi Rhodes
|Short K1
|05:40.5
|26
|126
|Nathan Bond
|Short K1
|05:53.7
|27
|244
|Wade Harrison
|Short K1
|05:59.3
|28
|132
|Nick Terry
|Short K1
|05:59.6
|29
|116
|Steven Matz
|Short K1
|06:04.7
|30
|123
|Joshua Huber
|Short K1
|06:19.5
|31
|121
|John Chalfant
|Short K1
|06:30.4
|32
|131
|Seth Lively
|Short K1
|06:37.9
|33
|128
|Adam Butler
|Short K1
|06:53.7
|34
|125
|Shawn Feagin
|Short K1
|07:07.7
|35
|122
|Brogdon Butler
|Short K1
|11:22.2
|36
|120
|Rusty Cheek
|Short K1
|58:46.7
|–
|117
|Jack Hibberts
|Short K1
|DNF
|Junior K1 Men
|1
|43
|Jackson Singleton
|Long K1
|04:34.4
|2
|52
|Isaac Hull
|Long K1
|04:40.6
|3
|119
|Harris Montgomery
|Short K1
|05:23.1
|4
|130
|Ethan Bodin
|Short K1
|05:25.6
|5
|129
|Noah Bodin
|Short K1
|05:30.3
|6
|126
|Nathan Bond
|Short K1
|05:53.7
|7
|123
|Joshua Huber
|Short K1
|06:19.5
|
|K1 Hand Paddle
|Place
|Bib
|Name
|Category
|1
|76
|Jake Trotter
|Long K1HP
|05:38.6
|2
|6
|Geoff Calhoun
|05:48.1
|3
|137
|Emory Klesick
|Short K1HP
|05:57.3
|
|Open Canoe 1
|Place
|Bib
|Name
|Category
|1
|219
|Jordan Poffenberger
|OC1
|06:40.1
|
|K2 Duo
|Place
|Bib
|Name
|Category
|1
|276
|Ian Wingert Jake Trotter
|Duo
|06:14.6
|2
|263
|Howard Scott Magley
|Duo
|06:40.3
|
|Long C1
|Place
|Bib
|Name
|Category
|1
|19
|Jordan Poffenberger
|Long C1
|04:45.1
|2
|18
|Tad Dennis
|Long C1
|04:46.8