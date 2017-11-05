INSIDE the 2017 Green Race #6 – Full Results

After days of fluctuating water levels, the race finally took place at 10’5 on the gauge which seemed to please racers and organizers alike.

A few noticeable facts before we publish our full report…

– 174 racers.

– Two people broke the men’s race record! Deguil was 4:05 and Pat was 4:06 New Green Race Record.

– Adrienne Levknecht won another green title and placed top 15 in the short men class and top30 in the men long boat class.

– Junior class winner Jackson Singleton won in both Long and short Boats class. He would have placed 2nd in the short men class!

– There were two tandem boats. One of the first ever father and son to race the green together. They raced solo and then walked back up to race tandem. The other tandem boat was two hand paddlers!

– Eric Deguil won both Long and Short men class

– a large crowd once again walked the trail (nearly an hour walk…) to come and cheer and make the Green Race a very special event!

– A huge congrats to all boaters and organizers! LEGENDS ALL!