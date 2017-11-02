INSIDE the 2017 Green Race #4 – 1st Green Descent with an (Extra) Ordinary Paddler

Like every year whitewater legend Shane Benedict is covering the Annual Green Race for us at Kayak Session mag. In this episode Shane takes an old friend – Dave Calver – down the Green for the first time. This trip with was not your everyday first timers trip down the Green…

The « Green Week » attracts all sorts of paddlers. Top racers, locals, internationals, regulars, first timers etc… It really is a special week! This year an old friend of mine and of Kayak Session showed up and wanted to do his first run through the Narrows of the Green. Dave had been thinking about doing this trip for the better part of 20 years. You might think that would be a fairly ordinary thing, but this trip with was not your everyday first timers trip down the Green. (Dave broke his back mountain biking a few years ago, and simply kept on paddling as if nothing changed; and when you see him paddling and smiling on the river, really little has changed in the end.)

#committed

Watch INSIDE the 2017 Green Race #2 – Interveiw with Organizer John Grace + High Water Run

Watch INSIDE the 2017 Green Race #1 – High Water year

Watch INSIDE the 2017 Green Race #3 – Action at Hammer Factor at High Water