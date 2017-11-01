INSIDE the 2017 Green Race #3 – Action at Hammer Factor at High Water

Like every year whitewater legend Shane Benedict is covering the Annual Green Race for us at Kayak Session mag. In this episode Shane introduce us to a key yet no so well known rapid: Hammer factor.

When the river gets to high levels where most folks won’t run Gorilla or the big slides there is one rapid that many people paddle that dishes out some good action. The last major rapid on the Green is called Hammer Factor for a reason. Here is a little action from the high water day the week before the Green Race.