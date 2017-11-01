facebook_pixel

Published on novembre 1st, 2017 | by Kayak Session

http://kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video.pnghttp://kayaksession.com/img-current-issue/upload-your-video-awards.png

INSIDE the 2017 Green Race #3 – Action at Hammer Factor at High Water

Like every year whitewater legend Shane Benedict is covering the Annual Green Race for us at Kayak Session mag.  In this episode Shane introduce us to a key yet no so well known rapid: Hammer factor.
When the river gets to high levels where most folks won’t run Gorilla or the big slides there is one rapid that many people paddle that dishes out some good action. The last major rapid on the Green is called Hammer Factor for a reason. Here is a little action from the high water day the week before the Green Race.
>>>Watch INSIDE the 2017 Green Race #2 – Interview with Organizer John Grace on Water Levels
>>>Watch: INSIDE the 2017 Green Race #1 – High Water Year…
Watch the Latest kayak TV Videos
Watch the Latest Kayaking News
Buy Kayak Session
Subscribe to Kayak Session magazine



Related Posts



Back to Top ↑




  • >>>VIDEO OF THE WEEK

  • Kayak Session Issue 63 – FALL 2017

    Current Issue