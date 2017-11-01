INSIDE the 2017 Green Race #2 – Interview with Organizer John Grace on Water Levels

Like every year whitewater legend Shane Benedict is covering the Annual Green Race for us at Kayak Session mag. In this episode Shane talks with John Grace one of the organizers of the Green Race. John helps understand the issues and rumors that are circling around the water levels on the Green river this year. Follows a run at 25″ (that is high…!).

The week before the race I was able to get out and paddle with John Grace, one of the organizers of the Green Race. He helped me understand the issues and rumors that are circling around the water levels on the Green river this year. What is really funny is that the day before the river had been running 7″ which is low but still good to go in the Narrows but when we got to the put in on this day the temperature had dropped to 40 degrees, winds gusts were up to 50mph, and the river popped up to 25″. It wasn’t the best race training but it was amazing to see these guys navigate the river at such high water in long boats!

